Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 89 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WHR. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 13,823.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,426,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after buying an additional 1,415,816 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,905,000 after buying an additional 558,391 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,497,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 168.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,354,000 after buying an additional 146,700 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,358,000 after buying an additional 134,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total value of $56,347.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,497.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Price Performance

WHR stock opened at $145.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.11. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.10 and a fifty-two week high of $178.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -19.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

Whirlpool Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Further Reading

