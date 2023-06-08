Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,189,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $316,073,000 after purchasing an additional 9,755 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,568,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $226,453,000 after purchasing an additional 21,526 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,359,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,314,000 after purchasing an additional 93,539 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 593,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,626,000 after purchasing an additional 11,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 464,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Quaker Chemical

In related news, CAO David Will sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $28,346.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,921.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO David Will sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $28,346.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,921.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Barry sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.45, for a total transaction of $2,834,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,411,708.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,395 shares of company stock valued at $5,794,248 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Quaker Chemical Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $203.00 to $227.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

KWR opened at $203.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.22 and a 200-day moving average of $190.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -565.81 and a beta of 1.43. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $129.06 and a 1-year high of $216.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $500.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.29 million. Quaker Chemical had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently -483.33%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

Featured Stories

