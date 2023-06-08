QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,270 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QS. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 327.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in QuantumScape by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in QuantumScape by 34.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 26.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other QuantumScape news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 32,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $216,955.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 915,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,076,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QS opened at $7.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.85, a current ratio of 22.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 5.14.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

