Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.93

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.93 and traded as low as C$0.90. Questor Technology shares last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 500 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Questor Technology from C$1.10 to C$1.15 in a report on Thursday, May 25th.
Questor Technology Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of C$25.14 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.87.
Questor Technology Company Profile
Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.
