R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Stock Holdings Boosted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 355.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,641 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,326 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,203 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RCM shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded R1 RCM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on R1 RCM from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on R1 RCM from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on R1 RCM from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at R1 RCM

R1 RCM Price Performance

In other news, President John M. Sparby sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $327,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 243,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,989,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RCM opened at $16.96 on Thursday. R1 RCM Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.84.

About R1 RCM

(Get Rating)

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.