Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,825 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ready Capital by 25.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,476,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,934,000 after buying an additional 3,149,533 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 17.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,922,000 after purchasing an additional 967,743 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 42.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,211,000 after buying an additional 772,522 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 24.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,329,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,130,000 after buying an additional 653,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,518,000. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Ready Capital from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ready Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.71.

Ready Capital Stock Performance

Ready Capital Cuts Dividend

NYSE RC opened at $11.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.38. Ready Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. It operates through the following segments: SBC Lending and Acquisitions, Small Business Lending, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The SBC Lending and Acquisitions segment is involved in the SBC loans across the full life-cycle of an SBC property including construction, bridge, stabilized, and agency loan origination channels through wholly-owned subsidiary, ReadyCap Commercial, LLC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.