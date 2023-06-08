REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,219 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 10.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,440,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the 1st quarter valued at $1,593,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on REGENXBIO from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

REGENXBIO Price Performance

NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $20.34 on Thursday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $35.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.25. The stock has a market cap of $884.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.04.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 246.50% and a negative return on equity of 49.69%. REGENXBIO’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.62) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

