Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Vale (VALE)

Vale (NYSE: VALE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/6/2023 – Vale was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $13.00.

6/5/2023 – Vale was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/26/2023 – Vale was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/18/2023 – Vale is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2023 – Vale is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2023 – Vale had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $18.00.

4/22/2023 – Vale was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/17/2023 – Vale was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.

4/14/2023 – Vale was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Vale Stock Up 1.5 %

VALE opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day moving average is $15.90. The stock has a market cap of $62.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.87.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Vale had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 38.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vale by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,165,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,138,775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,393,498 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Vale by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 35,578,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,324 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Vale by 7,636.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,263,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $581,453,000 after acquiring an additional 33,820,650 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Vale by 1.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 31,582,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,371,000 after acquiring an additional 393,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vale by 57.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,763,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334,786 shares during the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

