Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,095 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 66,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the third quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 174.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 278,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 176,935 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 13.1% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 236.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $13.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.09. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.89%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROIC. StockNews.com began coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It also operates business in supermarkets and drugstores. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

