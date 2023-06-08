Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Stock Holdings Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) by 195.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 87,624 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 401,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 119,350 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 106.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 56,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 29,108 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 31,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 16,460 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.21.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL opened at $1.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.37. The company has a market cap of $270.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.72. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $2.04.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.55 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2,419.00% and a negative net margin of 34.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

