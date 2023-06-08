Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,253 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2,536.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 686 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $63.67 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $80.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

