Ryan Paul Barretto Sells 10,139 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 10,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $445,000.71. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 480,903 shares in the company, valued at $21,106,832.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ryan Paul Barretto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprout Social alerts:

On Monday, April 3rd, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $324,632.00.

Sprout Social Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $47.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.96 and a beta of 0.89. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $78.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sprout Social by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,789,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.