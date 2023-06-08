Ryan Paul Barretto Sells 10,139 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 10,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $445,000.71. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 480,903 shares in the company, valued at $21,106,832.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Ryan Paul Barretto also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 3rd, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $324,632.00.
Sprout Social Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $47.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.96 and a beta of 0.89. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.97.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sprout Social by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,789,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.
Sprout Social Company Profile
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
