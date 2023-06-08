Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Saia by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Cutler Group LLC CA grew its holdings in Saia by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Saia by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Saia Stock Performance

Shares of Saia stock opened at $302.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $278.25 and a 200 day moving average of $262.00. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.03 and a 12 month high of $308.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saia

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.28 million. Saia had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 12.69%. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total value of $734,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,167.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total value of $734,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,167.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total value of $67,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,925.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on SAIA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Saia from $349.00 to $363.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, May 1st. Benchmark upped their target price on Saia from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Saia from $310.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Saia in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.60.

About Saia

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

See Also

