Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 683,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,253 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.24% of Sapiens International worth $12,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Sapiens International by 402.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Sapiens International by 21.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Sapiens International by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Sapiens International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sapiens International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $26.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Sapiens International Co. has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $27.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.08.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Sapiens International’s payout ratio is 58.95%.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

