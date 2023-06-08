Sean Michael Walters Sells 1,111 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $122,532.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 192,653 shares in the company, valued at $21,247,699.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sean Michael Walters also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Friday, June 2nd, Sean Michael Walters sold 6,502 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $652,345.66.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG opened at $93.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.62 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.96 and a 200-day moving average of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $120.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,146,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,756,000 after purchasing an additional 654,436 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Datadog by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,957,000 after purchasing an additional 929,566 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,253,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,614,000 after purchasing an additional 945,516 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Datadog by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,094,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,848,000 after purchasing an additional 324,130 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,775,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. TheStreet upgraded Datadog from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Datadog from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.