Sei Investments Co. Acquires 4,859 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 180,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 17,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 170,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT opened at $20.53 on Thursday. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.19 million, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.20%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

