Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,537 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,612 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Provident Financial Services news, CEO George Lista bought 1,500 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $30,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,241 shares in the company, valued at $108,069.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 4,560 shares of company stock valued at $83,653 over the last three months. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Provident Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock opened at $18.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.95. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.54 and a 52 week high of $25.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.33.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $130.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.22 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

