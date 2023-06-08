Sei Investments Co. Buys 13,851 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,851 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 29,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $18.27 on Thursday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $25.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $373.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.19 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 22.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Virtu Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Virtu Financial news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.85 per share, for a total transaction of $842,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,907 shares in the company, valued at $7,631,482.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

