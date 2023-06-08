Sei Investments Co. Cuts Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Avista were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Avista by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Avista by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 204,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Avista by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 48,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in Avista by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 331,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,689,000 after buying an additional 102,640 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Avista Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of AVA stock opened at $42.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.21. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Avista Dividend Announcement

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.43). Avista had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $474.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 98.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avista in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jason R. Thackston sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $123,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,909.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark T. Thies sold 46,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $1,906,948.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,957,107.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason R. Thackston sold 3,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $123,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,909.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

