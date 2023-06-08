Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,453 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 29,167 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,536.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 240,895 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,828,000 after buying an additional 226,171 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,053 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 9,573 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $24.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $70.81.

In other news, CFO Leigh Vosseller purchased 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.77 per share, with a total value of $98,801.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,478.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Dick Allen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.47 per share, with a total value of $294,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,205 shares in the company, valued at $359,681.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller bought 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.77 per share, for a total transaction of $98,801.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,478.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TNDM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.43.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

