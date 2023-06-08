Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,430 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 86,615 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 44.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTFC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Wintrust Financial from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. DA Davidson cut their price target on Wintrust Financial from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

WTFC opened at $72.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $57.48 and a 1 year high of $97.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $565.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Wintrust Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wintrust Financial

In related news, CEO Timothy Crane acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.87 per share, for a total transaction of $91,305.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,575.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Wintrust Financial news, CEO Timothy Crane purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.87 per share, for a total transaction of $91,305.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,575.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. purchased 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.31 per share, with a total value of $520,501.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,252.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Wintrust Financial

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

