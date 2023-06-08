Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,466 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of G. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 12,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter worth about $838,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,702,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,086,000 after purchasing an additional 76,550 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 14,927 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

G has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genpact in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Genpact from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Genpact from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Genpact Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:G opened at $37.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $35.75 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.50.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $1,836,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 805,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,586,345.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $1,836,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 805,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,586,345.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $1,520,115.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,725.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 358,144 shares of company stock valued at $14,904,645 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Profile

(Get Rating)

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Featured Articles

