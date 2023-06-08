Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 385,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,981 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Hayward were worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAYW. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Hayward by 918.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hayward by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward in the third quarter valued at $91,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hayward alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hayward

In other Hayward news, Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 7,353 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $84,412.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hayward news, Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 7,353 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $84,412.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 15,712 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $167,332.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,689.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,639,252 shares of company stock valued at $183,741,942 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hayward Trading Up 3.6 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HAYW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hayward from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hayward from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Hayward from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hayward from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hayward presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Shares of NYSE HAYW opened at $11.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.95. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $16.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.38.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $210.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.13 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Hayward Profile

(Get Rating)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.