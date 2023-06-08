Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 166,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,588 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in PowerSchool were worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 63.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in PowerSchool by 93.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PowerSchool by 384.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in PowerSchool by 196.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in PowerSchool by 141.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PWSC. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of PowerSchool from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other news, CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $27,037.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,699.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $27,037.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,699.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 40,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $777,002.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,403,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,574,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 107,028 shares of company stock worth $2,039,418 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PWSC stock opened at $18.57 on Thursday. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.48 and a 12 month high of $26.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.85.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

