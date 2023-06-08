Sei Investments Co. Has $3.59 Million Stake in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 129,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,469 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in TriMas were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in TriMas by 308.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in TriMas by 182.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in TriMas by 80.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in TriMas by 171.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in TriMas by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRS opened at $28.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.71. TriMas Co. has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.90.

TriMas Announces Dividend

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.00 million. TriMas had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 10.49%. TriMas’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is 11.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriMas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial started coverage on shares of TriMas in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Fielkow acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.26 per share, with a total value of $25,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,280.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Fielkow purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.26 per share, with a total value of $25,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,280.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $29,221.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,518 shares in the company, valued at $724,642.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,027 shares of company stock valued at $26,008 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistant caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

