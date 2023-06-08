Sei Investments Co. Has $3.60 Million Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,575.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 262.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 453.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,053,233. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Down 1.1 %

SMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

SMG stock opened at $64.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $95.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.56.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 16.57% and a positive return on equity of 81.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.55%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

Further Reading

