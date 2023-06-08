Sei Investments Co. Has $3.69 Million Stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,466 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DV. Strs Ohio bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter valued at $675,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter worth about $325,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,484,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,611,000 after purchasing an additional 101,906 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter worth about $525,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

DoubleVerify Trading Down 3.9 %

DoubleVerify stock opened at $34.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.23. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.28 and a 12 month high of $36.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.73 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $122.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on DV shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $269,769.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,820.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $269,769.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,820.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $42,039.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,059.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,917 shares of company stock valued at $2,501,225 over the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.