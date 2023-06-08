Sei Investments Co. Has $3.80 Million Stock Holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 455,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,379 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLVT. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 65.1% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 40,546,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,730,000 after buying an additional 15,988,500 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Clarivate by 86.1% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,781,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,210,000 after acquiring an additional 15,626,160 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Clarivate by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,170,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,964,000 after acquiring an additional 319,618 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Clarivate by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,090,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Clarivate during the third quarter worth about $93,900,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CLVT opened at $8.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average is $9.34. Clarivate Plc has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Several research analysts have commented on CLVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

