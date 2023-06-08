Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in National Instruments by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in National Instruments by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 25,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Instruments by 14.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in National Instruments by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 24,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Instruments by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Insider Activity at National Instruments

In related news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $1,729,021.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,183.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other National Instruments news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $1,729,021.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,183.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $292,397.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 188,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,944,282.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,352 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,023 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Stock Performance

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

Shares of NATI stock opened at $57.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.07. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $29.81 and a 12-month high of $58.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 92.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on NATI. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Susquehanna cut National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

National Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.