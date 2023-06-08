Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,523 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1,873.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 174.4% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James upgraded Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.86.

Alaska Air Group Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:ALK opened at $48.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 105.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.42. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $53.96.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

