Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 886,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,787,000 after buying an additional 18,969 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,837,000 after purchasing an additional 10,704 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 142,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,006,000 after buying an additional 29,851 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,274,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at $38,859,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $332.38 on Thursday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $287.00 and a one year high of $422.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.80. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 68.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.47 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SAM shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $320.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Boston Beer from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Mkm upgraded Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $274.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.75.

In other Boston Beer news, CEO David A. Burwick sold 1,644 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.38, for a total value of $536,568.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,636,865.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.35, for a total value of $3,413,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,343.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David A. Burwick sold 1,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.38, for a total transaction of $536,568.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,910 shares in the company, valued at $15,636,865.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

