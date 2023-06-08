Sei Investments Co. Purchases 3,840 Shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions were worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $152,334,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $104,765,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,156,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $38,562,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $28,250,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCSI opened at $35.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day moving average of $45.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.28. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.62 and a 12 month high of $65.68.

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $91.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.39 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 19.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James C. Malone acquired 4,500 shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.98 per share, with a total value of $152,910.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,752.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCSI shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $58.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

