Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,801 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HOG. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $35.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.25 and a 200 day moving average of $41.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $51.77.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HOG. Citigroup cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

