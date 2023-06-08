Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 458.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,442 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $71.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.98.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.31.

Insider Activity at Principal Financial Group

In related news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $256,733.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,458. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

