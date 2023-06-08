Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,322 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 73.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 473.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $38.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.45. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $44.28.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 522.46% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TPX shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Tempur Sealy International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Insider Transactions at Tempur Sealy International

In other news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 75,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $2,693,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,202,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

(Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.