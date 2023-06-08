Sei Investments Co. Sells 10,253 Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,253 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBSI. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at $858,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,361,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Barrett Business Services Price Performance

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $91.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.95 and a 200 day moving average of $91.05. The company has a market capitalization of $623.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $100.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 17.94%.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employers, and staffing and recruiting services.

