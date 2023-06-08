Sei Investments Co. Sells 172,327 Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,398,582 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 172,327 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 23.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,927 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,349 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 309,954 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares during the period. 48.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

Shares of IAG stock opened at $2.91 on Thursday. IAMGOLD Co. has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $3.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IAMGOLD Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.89.

(Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG).

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.