Sei Investments Co. Sells 18,943 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,851 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 18,943 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATRC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in AtriCure by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AtriCure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AtriCure by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 8,549 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AtriCure by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 717,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,092,000 after buying an additional 46,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AtriCure by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,259,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $279,713,000 after buying an additional 25,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.83.

AtriCure Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $48.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.82. AtriCure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.24.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.11. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $93.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AtriCure news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,422 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $66,876.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,205.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AtriCure news, Director Maggie Yuen sold 4,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $202,883.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,682 shares in the company, valued at $220,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $66,876.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,205.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AtriCure

(Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Featured Articles

