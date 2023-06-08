Sei Investments Co. Sells 43,760 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 43,760 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 319.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $748,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Qorvo by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 16,643 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Qorvo by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,589,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 11,218 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $1,052,697.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,779,155.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at $7,589,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,703. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Stock Up 2.0 %

QRVO stock opened at $98.76 on Thursday. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.38 and a twelve month high of $114.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 107.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.64 and a 200 day moving average of $97.65.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $632.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QRVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.78.

Qorvo Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc provides semiconductor solutions for RF and power. The firm combines product and technology leadership, systems-level expertise, and global manufacturing scale to quickly solve its customers’ most complex technical challenges. Qorvo serves diverse high-growth segments of large global markets, including consumer electronics, smart home/IoT, automotive, EVs, battery-powered appliances, network infrastructure, healthcare, and aerospace/defense.

