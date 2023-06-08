Sei Investments Co. Sells 773,004 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,640,754 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 773,004 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sei Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $389,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,272,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.14.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $482,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,542,783.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $482,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,301 shares in the company, valued at $68,542,783.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 75,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,513,127 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $121.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.48 and its 200 day moving average is $99.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 288.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

