Sei Investments Co. Trims Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,546 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATGE. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 14,402 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter valued at $3,033,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000.

Insider Activity

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $327,445.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 275,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,362,774.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 71,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $2,888,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,282,375.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,940 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $327,445.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 275,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,362,774.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

NYSE ATGE opened at $42.48 on Thursday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.13.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $369.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.47 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

(Get Rating)

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.

Featured Stories

