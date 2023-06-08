Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,385 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.28% of Shift4 Payments worth $13,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 34.8% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,274,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,925 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 21.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,571,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,310,000 after acquiring an additional 274,182 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 22.7% during the third quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,421,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,426,000 after acquiring an additional 263,062 shares during the period. Franchise Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 125.2% during the third quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 365,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,302,000 after acquiring an additional 203,163 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $7,416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FOUR. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $67.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $76.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.93 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

