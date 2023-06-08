Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Position Boosted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,539 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,395,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,768,000 after buying an additional 165,347 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 562.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,237,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,820,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,921,000 after buying an additional 403,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 278,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after buying an additional 37,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 24,501,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $594,165,012.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,675,247 shares in the company, valued at $89,124,739.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 24,501,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $594,165,012.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,675,247 shares in the company, valued at $89,124,739.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 3,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $83,389.86. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 90,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,892.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,692,135 shares of company stock worth $598,192,593. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Up 3.8 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lowered Shoals Technologies Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.34.

Shares of SHLS stock opened at $24.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.92 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average of $24.31.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.