Shravan Goli Sells 44,716 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) COO Shravan Goli sold 44,716 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $583,543.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 953,285 shares in the company, valued at $12,440,369.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shravan Goli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 17th, Shravan Goli sold 46,482 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $536,867.10.

On Monday, May 15th, Shravan Goli sold 28,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $336,280.00.

On Thursday, May 11th, Shravan Goli sold 1,805 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $20,306.25.

On Friday, April 28th, Shravan Goli sold 40,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $488,400.00.

On Thursday, April 13th, Shravan Goli sold 28,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $315,560.00.

On Thursday, March 16th, Shravan Goli sold 110,999 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $1,303,128.26.

Coursera Stock Down 4.3 %

Coursera stock opened at $12.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.79. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coursera

COUR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Coursera from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lowered Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.50 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COUR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Coursera by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Coursera by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Coursera by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 62.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coursera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

