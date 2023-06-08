Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $162.80

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.80 and traded as high as $170.60. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $169.20, with a volume of 593 shares trading hands.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 80,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,969,000. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens AG is a technology company, which engages in the areas of automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries, infrastructure for buildings and energy systems, mobility solutions for rail transport, and medical technology and digital healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services.

