SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Position Increased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SITC. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,484,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,281,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,803,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,412 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,130,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,195,000 after acquiring an additional 700,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,518,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,255,000 after acquiring an additional 479,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers stock opened at $13.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $15.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is presently 69.33%.

SITC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.15.

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

