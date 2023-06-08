SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) Holdings Decreased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) by 77.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 9,021 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SKM. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 1,039.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in SK Telecom by 69.8% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in SK Telecom by 71.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in SK Telecom by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in SK Telecom during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SKM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SK Telecom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nomura cut SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

SK Telecom Trading Up 0.1 %

About SK Telecom

Shares of NYSE:SKM opened at $21.24 on Thursday. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

