SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 163.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SEDG. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 759,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,022,000 after acquiring an additional 420,689 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $94,454,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,570,000 after acquiring an additional 260,203 shares in the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 278.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 345,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,930,000 after acquiring an additional 254,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,014,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $290.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 85.35, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.42. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.15 and a 52 week high of $375.90.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.85. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $943.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.37 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total value of $752,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,616,342.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SEDG shares. KeyCorp started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $418.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.26.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

