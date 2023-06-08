SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 346.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 793,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 615,346 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $71,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 31,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 14,799 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 393.2% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 257,471 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 27,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 13,381 shares during the period. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

JNK stock opened at $91.01 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $98.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.65.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

