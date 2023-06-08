Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Position Boosted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 6,821.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,591,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525,393 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 44.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,572,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $122,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,240 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,347,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 860.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 762,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,571,000 after purchasing an additional 683,095 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,306,000. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SPR. TD Cowen lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $29.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.59. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $38.55.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 365.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

